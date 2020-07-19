In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 67th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to 6 over for the round.