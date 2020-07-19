In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 42nd at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Harrington had a 366-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Harrington's tee shot went 292 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 125 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Harrington's his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Harrington hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.