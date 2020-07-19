-
Ryan Palmer putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Palmer birdies No. 12 in Round 4 at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.
On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Ryan Palmer went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.
