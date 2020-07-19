-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 46th at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.