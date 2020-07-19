Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 34th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McIlroy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 6 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved McIlroy to 6 over for the round.