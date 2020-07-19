  • Rory McIlroy shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Rory McIlroy birdies No. 3 in Round 4 at the Memorial

