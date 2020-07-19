-
6-over 78 by Phil Mickelson in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Highlights
Phil Mickelson makes creative par at the Memorial
During the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Phil Mickelson putted from 70 yards out and then hit a full flop shot to 2 feet, resulting in a par at the par-4 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 58th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
After a 361 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, Mickelson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mickelson to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Mickelson's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 5 over for the round.
At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mickelson to 5 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson's tee shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
