In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 58th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 361 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Mickelson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mickelson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mickelson's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 5 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mickelson to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson's tee shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.