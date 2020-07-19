Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 18th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 5 over for the round.