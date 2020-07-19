Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 13th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Henrik Norlander, and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reed hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

Reed had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 20 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.