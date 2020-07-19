In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

Cantlay had a 351-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay's tee shot went 183 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Cantlay had a 376-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Cantlay to 7 over for the round.