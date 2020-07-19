Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 25th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Wolff had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff had a 357-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.