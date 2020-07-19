-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Jason Day; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under.
Matthew Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
