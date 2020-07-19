In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matt Wallace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

Matt Wallace got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wallace's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wallace's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.