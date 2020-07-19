In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 38th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Matt Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's his second shot went 20 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.