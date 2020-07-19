Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round in 72nd at 14 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 134 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 8 over for the round.