In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Marc Leishman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 41st at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Henrik Norlander, Jason Day, and Danny Willett are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Marc Leishman at 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Leishman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Leishman's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Leishman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 4 over for the round.