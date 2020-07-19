-
Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 67-foot birdie on No. 12 in Round 4 at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 67-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 1 over for the round.
Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 67-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
