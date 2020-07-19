  • Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

    Highlights

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 67-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.