In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, List's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, List hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.