July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
List had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, List's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, List hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
List got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.
