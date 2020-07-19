Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 38th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lucas Glover hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Glover's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Glover's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.