In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Louis Oosthuizen hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 54th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 367 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Oosthuizen got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 5 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Oosthuizen hit his tee shot 352 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 135 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.