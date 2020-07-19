-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 55th at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
Griffin got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
