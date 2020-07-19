In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 61st at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Kevin Streelman tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kevin Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Streelman's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.