In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Na finished his round in 9th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

Na got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Na's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Na hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Na hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.