-
-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Keith Mitchell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Keith Mitchell makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 30th at 3 over Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under, and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Mitchell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
Mitchell had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.