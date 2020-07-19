Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 71st at 13 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 183 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bradley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Bradley had a 361-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 6 over for the round.

Bradley had a 373-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Bradley to 7 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 6 over for the round.