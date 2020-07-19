In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 24th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Henrik Norlander, and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Thomas hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.