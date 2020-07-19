Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 14th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Spieth's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Spieth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 4 over for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.