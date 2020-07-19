-
-
Jon Rahm shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm chips in at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jon Rahm chips in from the greenside rough at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.