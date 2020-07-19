  • Jon Rahm shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jon Rahm chips in from the greenside rough at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm chips in at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jon Rahm chips in from the greenside rough at the par-3 16th hole.