In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Joel Dahmen hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round in 74th at 18 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dahmen to 9 over for the round.