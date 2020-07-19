In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 69th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Walker's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Walker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Walker his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 133 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 4 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 5 over for the round.