In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jim Furyk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 57th at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Furyk got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Furyk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Furyk to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Furyk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Furyk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Furyk to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Furyk's his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Furyk hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Furyk to 5 over for the round.