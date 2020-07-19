  • Jim Furyk shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jim Furyk makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Furyk birdies No. 5 in Round 4 at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jim Furyk makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.