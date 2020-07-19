Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 47th at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Dufner's tee shot went 296 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

Dufner had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dufner's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.