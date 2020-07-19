-
Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Highlights
Jason Day birdies No. 11 in Round 4 at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jason Day makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Day tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Day's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
