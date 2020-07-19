In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

Henrik Norlander got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henrik Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Norlander's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.