Harris English finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English nearly aces No. 8 at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Harris English nearly holes his 184-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Harris English hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 20th at 1 over Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under, and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, English chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept English at even-par for the round.
English got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, English hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to even-par for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 15th, English got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left English to even for the round.
