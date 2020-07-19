Gary Woodland hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 25th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Woodland had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woodland hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Woodland's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.