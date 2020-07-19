-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 30th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
