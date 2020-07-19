In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 26th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 67 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.