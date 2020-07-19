Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 63rd at 10 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.