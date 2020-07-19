Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Willett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Willett went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 5 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Willett to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Willett had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 8 over for the round.

Willett got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Willett to 10 over for the round.