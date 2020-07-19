  • Danny Willett shoots 10-over 82 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
