-
-
Corey Conners shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Corey Conners hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Conners chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Conners chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.