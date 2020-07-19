  • Collin Morikawa shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Collin Morikawa sends his 246-yard second within 9 inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa nearly cards albatross at the Memorial

