Collin Morikawa shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa nearly cards albatross at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Collin Morikawa sends his 246-yard second within 9 inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 54th at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
Morikawa got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Morikawa to 5 over for the round.
