Christiaan Bezuidenhout finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 34th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Bezuidenhout at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
