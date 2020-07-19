Chez Reavie hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's his second shot went 21 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Reavie had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 5 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Reavie's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 7 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reavie hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Reavie to 7 over for the round.