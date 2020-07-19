-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Charles Howell III hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 52nd at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 365 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.