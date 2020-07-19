Carlos Ortiz hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 48th at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Ortiz chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's his second shot went 31 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 6 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 7 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 8 over for the round.