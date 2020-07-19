  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 8-over 80 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Carlos Ortiz holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz holes bunker shot for eagle at the Memorial

