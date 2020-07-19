In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carl Pettersson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his round tied for 51st at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Pettersson's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Pettersson hit his 235 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pettersson to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pettersson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettersson to 3 under for the round.

Pettersson got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Pettersson hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Pettersson's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.