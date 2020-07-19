In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 70th at 13 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Smith got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Smith's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

Smith scored a triple bogey on the 583-yard par-5 11th. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Smith to 5 over for the day.

Smith got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smith to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Smith to 7 over for the round.