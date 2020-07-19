C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 55th at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Pan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Pan hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Pan hit his 115 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 2 over for the round.