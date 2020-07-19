-
Bud Cauley shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bud Cauley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 49th at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 first, Cauley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cauley's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cauley's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Cauley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cauley to 3 over for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 4 over for the round.
