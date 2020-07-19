In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bubba Watson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 34th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Watson's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Watson's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Watson chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 over for the round.